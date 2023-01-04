Tamil Nadu: Seminar for income tax officials, corporates held in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 (ANI): An awareness seminar was held for income tax officials with tax-paying corporates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in Madurai.

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry R Ravichandran attended the programme at Income Tax Office, Madurai zone.

During the programme, Ravichandran advised on TDS return. Taxpayers raised doubts regarding difficulties in the payment of income tax.



Ravichandran said that the IT Department has decided to take strict action against those who do not pay income tax.



"Properties of those who are in arrears will be identified and they will be confiscated and auctioned. The number of taxpayers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is 67 lakh. There are 9 lakh people in the Madurai region," he said.

A study in the Madurai region revealed that revenue of Rs 2,100 crore has been collected so far, where Rs 4,000 crore of income tax should have been collected. This revenue has been collected only in a modestly improved state, Ravichandran added. (ANI)

