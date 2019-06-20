Tamil Nadu: Several wells in Ramanathaswamy temple still have water

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): While Tamil Nadu is facing acute water crisis, over 20 wells in the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy (AR) temple still have water.

This has paved a way for the pilgrims to partake in the Theertham bathing and has increased the number of pilgrims as well. The wells in the temple are replenished by the perennial groundwater streams.

"All across India water levels are low, yet there is plenty of water here in all the wells, it's like a miracle. The water in all the wells tastes different too; some are sweet others are salty," said a German tourist at the temple.

The temple workers dressed in white shirts and lungis stood at the edge of the wells and fetched water and subsequently poured the water over the people.

The pilgrims consider the water in the wells as holy thus filled bottles to take with them after the pilgrimage is over.

Tamil Nadu is pushed into a state of acute water crisis currently. This can be credited to the unbroken spell of the heat wave in the region. Yet, somehow AR temple still has water in abundance in over 20 wells. (ANI)

