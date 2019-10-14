Tamil Nadu: Spice factory catches fire, losses of Rs 5 crore reported

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): A major fire was reported on Monday morning in the district in a spice factory at Kodangipatti in which raw materials worth Rs 5 crore were destroyed.

The cause of the fire was attributed to a power outage at about 8 am in the morning. All fire trucks in Theni district are being used to fight the fire. The fire in one section of the factory was put out at 2.30 pm in the afternoon.

One part of the factory is still burning and efforts are on to douse it.

District Collector Pallavi Baldev visited the scene of conflagration earlier.

No one sustained injuries in the incident.

The factory is major supplier of spices within the state and to Kerala.

(ANI)

