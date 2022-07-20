Tamil Nadu student death case: Kallakuruchi SP transferred

Kallakuruchi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): Following the violence that erupted in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi after the death of a Class 12 student, who purportedly jumped to her death from the terrace of her hostel at a private school, the district Superintendent of Police, S Selvakumar has been transferred with immediate effect.

Triplicane Deputy Commissioner of Police Pakalavan has been appointed as Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police.



This comes after a team of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CID) asked the parents of the deceased girl student to collect her body for final rites, as the probe team has initiated the investigation into the case that sparked violence in the State.

CB-CID has put a notice outside the deceased girl's house in the Cuddalore district informing the family members about the re-postmortem and asked her parents to collect her body for final rites.

On Sunday, the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu, who made a spot visit to the school, ordered the transfer of the case to the CB-CID.

On July 18, the Madras High Court has ordered a second autopsy of the girl who killed herself after she was allegedly harassed by two teachers at her school in Kallakurichi. The court ordered that the father of the girl be allowed to remain during the procedure.

The first post-mortem report mentioned "abrasions", according to the police. The cause of death as mentioned in the first autopsy was multiple injuries and haemorrhage.

The father of the deceased girl has moved to the Supreme Court, seeking an amendment of the Madras High Court order on the second autopsy.

The Class XII student who purportedly jumped from the terrace of her hostel at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakuruchi sparked violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas. Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. The High Court also ordered the Police to find out who instigated the violence.

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools that remained closed on Monday following violent protests over the death of the schoolgirl.

The Directorates of Matriculation on Tuesday sent notices to 987 private schools, seeking an explanation from them over the closing of schools against the government's instructions.

Condemning the violence on Kallakurichi school, 987 schools in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Monday. Earlier Government warned that there will be stern action if any private school decided to close operations.

"All private nursery, matriculation & CBSE schools will remain closed tomorrow in the state to protest against the attack on Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi,' KR Nandhakumar, State President, Tamil Nadu Private School Association said on Monday.

Also, School Secretary, Principal, school correspondent and 2 teachers were sent to 15 day-remand in connection with the death of a 17-year-old school girl in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu

Relatives of the girl and people belonging to her village in the Cuddalore district have been protesting outside the school. On Sunday, protesters clashed with the police and set several buses on fire.

Her family alleges that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her.

Chief minister MK Stalin, addressed the media on the incident and called the violence 'worrying' and urged the protesters to maintain peace. Promising justice for the Class 12th student, Stalin said, "I have asked the DGP and the home secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends." (ANI)