Tamil Nadu Tailors Association stage protest against road tax in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Trailers Association on Tuesday staged a demonstration outside the Regional Transport office in Chennai, demanding waiver of road tax of commercial motor vehicles for the lockdown period.

The association also said that if their demands were not met, they will go on a strike on July 22 and raised slogans against the fuel price hike also.

"Lockdown was for all, the driver, cleaner and common men. When vehicles are not running on the road during the lockdown period, how can we pay road tax?" V Monoharan, member of Tamil Nadu Trailers Association asked.

"Also the fuel price is rising day by day. Today the price of diesel is Rs 81 per litre, how can we survive now," added Monoharan.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that it would cost Rs 1,724.43 crore loss if we waive the road tax of lockdown period and made it clear that such a relief cannot be considered. (ANI)

