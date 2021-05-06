Tamil Nadu: TASMAC liquor shops to operate for four hours till May 20

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Government-run TASMAC liquor shops have been allowed to operate for four hours between 8 am and 12 noon till May 20 under the new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Tamil Nadu.

"All the senior regional managers and district managers are instructed to give necessary instructions to shop personnel to ensure that all the TASMAC liquor retail vending shops are functioning from 8 am to 12 noon with effect from May 6 to May 20," a statement issued by TASMAC said on Wednesday.

The shops will remain closed on Sundays due to the complete lockdown.



On Tuesday, the government announced more restrictions as part of its COVID-19 containment measures. This includes a ban on running shops other than those selling essentials like vegetables and provisions.

According to the orders issued by the state government, all government and private offices can function only with 50 per cent staff while the seating capacity in metro rail, private buses and taxis have been reduced to 50 per cent.

Restaurants are only allowed takeaways while tea shops can remain open only till noon, as per the order.

Social, political, sports, educational and entertainment-related activities have been banned during this period. Cinema theatres will also remain closed, it said.

Tamil Nadu reported 23,310 new COVID-19 cases, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday. The state had 1,28,311 active COVID-19 cases till Wednesday. As many as 167 persons succumbed to the disease in the state on Wednesday. (ANI)

