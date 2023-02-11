Tamil Nadu Textile Minister R Gandhi assures weavers of fulfilling their demands

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): In a discussion held on Friday in Erode with the Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Associations Executives on behalf of the power weavers, various demands were put forward in the presence of several Tamil Nadu Ministers including R Gandhi and Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan.

On behalf of the power weavers, various demands were made such as setting up a power loom cooperative credit society, controlling the increase in the price of yarn, setting up the dye and printing plants on behalf of the government, and taking steps to amend the type allocation act of the Union government.

Responding to this, Tamilnadu Handicrafts Minister R Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, who is very interested in the welfare of weavers, is implementing various schemes.

"Steps are being taken to set up a mini textile park. Free electricity usage has been increased for power spinners. An order for this will be issued soon. Electricity charges have also been reduced," he said.

"All current demands will be met in full," he said.



The handloom and Textile Minister spoke about this in Erode at the Powerloom owners' meeting on Friday.

A discussion was held on Friday in Erode with the Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Associations Executives.

Tamilnadu Ministers Nehru, Velu, Gandhi, Muthuswamy, Meiyanathan, Murthy, Anbarasan and Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan were present.

Election Commission has announced a by-poll to the Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The filing of nominations would start on January 31 and end on February 7.

From the DMK alliance, Congress will fight the polls and has announced EVKS Elangovan as its candidate. Makkal Needhi Maiyam President and actor Kamal Haasan have announced his support for the DMK alliance candidate. (ANI)

