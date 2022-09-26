Tamil Nadu to hold mega COVID vaccination drive

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Government will organize the 38th mega Covid vaccination camp on Sunday.

The mega drive which will commence from 7 am in the morning will last till 7 pm in the evening. A total of 50,000 camps will be set up where people can get inoculated.

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 96.55% of people have received their 1st dose while 91.39% of people received their 2nd dose.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian emphasizing the need to get vaccinated, said, " 86 lakhs People's have got Booster dose till now but remaining 3 lakhs 40 Crores people should also take this opportunity and get a free Booster dose till 30th September. I request everyone to make use of it."



TN Health Minister, Ma Subramanian talked about the Vaccination drive, and said, "Till September 30th Booster dose is free for everyone but after September 30th Central Government will announce whether it will still be free or it will give to private hospitals and Charge it, in two or three days Central Government is about to Announce it, we expect that they provide free Vaccination again."

States/UTs were directed to implement 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' for 75 days as 'Jan Abhiyaan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. They were advised to organize special vaccination camps on the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu &Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North India) as well as major Melas and congregations.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that less percentage of precaution doses uptake among population groups aged 18 years and above (8 percent) and persons aged 60 years and above (27 percent) is a cause of concern.

The Centre has announced a special drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' to be launched to provide free precaution doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022.

Those eligible for the precaution doses include all persons above 18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the 2nd dose. (ANI)

