Tamil Nadu to promote Class 9-11 students without exams, says CM Palaniswami

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the state government has decided to promote the students of classes 9, 10, and 11 to the next class without any examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Students of classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic," said Chief Minister, in the state legislative assembly.

Tamil Nadu Government has also increased the retirement age of government employees from 59 to 60.



"Tamil Nadu Government increases the retirement age of government employees from 59 to 60," said Tamil Nadu CM.

As on date, Tamil Nadu recorded 8,49,629 total cases, 12,478 deaths and 8,33,089 discharges.

Meanwhile, as 16,738 new COVID-19 cases and 138 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

With the new cases, the Coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,46,914 including 1,51,708 active cases and 1,07,38,501 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,56,705 with the loss of 138 lives. (ANI)

