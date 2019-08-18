Tamil Nadu to receive rains for next 48 hours, says IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Rains lashed several parts of the city and its neighbourhood on Sunday bringing huge respite to the drought-hit Chennai.

A local resident, Suresh Balaji said, "This rain has brought relief to us. Although it is raining very little. If people follow water harvesting during this time then it will really help us in the future."

Puviyarasan, the Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre told ANI, "Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours. Since July both the places have received 16cm of rainfall, usually, it is 18cm."

"There are no special warnings for fishermen in Tamilnadu," he added. (ANI)

