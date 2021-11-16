Tamil Nadu to set up COVID-19 test centres at Sabarimala temple, says minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has decided to COVID-19 test centres at Sabarimala temple in Kerala, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister Sekar Babu.

Addressing the media persons, Babu said, "Devotees who are fully vaccinated or those who produce negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours before will be allowed inside the temple."

Every year lakhs of devotees from Tamil Nadu come to the Sabarimala temple to pay obeisance.

The minister also said that the SIMS hospital in Chennai has agreed to set up a medical mobile ambulance van attached with a ventilator at Sabarimala. (ANI)