Representative Image
Representative Image

Tamil Nadu: Two arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets

ANI | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 16:48 IST


Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets, said Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday.
The sale of lottery tickets is banned in Tamil Nadu and is a punishable offence.

On receiving information that lottery tickets were being sold in Madurai, Matuttavani and Uthangudi, the police conducted a raid in the Uthangudi area in Madurai and made the arrests.
The arrested persons - Jayaraman and Sevuga Perumal - are from Sivagangai. Police confiscated 527 lottery tickets and Rs 6, 000 from them.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl