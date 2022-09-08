Tamil Nadu: Uncle arrested for slitting minor's throat, acid attack

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and launching an acid attack and stabbing a minor girl, said the police on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as the survivor's uncle.

The horrific incident came to the fore after the minor's father registered a complaint about the incident, post which the police registered a case and rushed to the hospital where the girl was undergoing treatment.



As per reports, the girl was later shifted to Apollo Children's Hospital in Chennai for better treatment.

"According to the complaint given by the father, the accused is under strict sections 326,380,448 307,386,342,354,509 and we have also registered a case under sections related to robbery, POCSO Act... On the basis of the information provided by the victim's father and those who first saw the incident, the accused was taken into custody and investigated, and more facts came to light," said SSP Nellore, Vijayarao.

As per reports the accused after drinking alcohol went to the girl's house and poured acid into the bowl of rice she was eating and first threatened the girl. Also, he later attacked the girl with a knife injuring her neck.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

