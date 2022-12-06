Tamil Nadu: Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates India's first Drone Skill Training Conference & Drone Yatra in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated India's first Drone Skilling and Training Virtual E-Learning Platform in Chennai.

Thakur also launched the first of 1000 planned Drone Centre of Excellence at Garuda Aerospace's Manufacturing unit in Chennai, and also flagged off Garuda Aerospace's Drone Yatra, 'Operation 777' - meant to educate and demonstrate the efficacy of drones for different agricultural uses across 777 districts in India, an official release said.

"I am extremely delighted to flag off Garuda Aerospace's Drone Yatra and inaugurate the first Virtual E-Learning platform. I was also amazed to walk through the most advanced and well-equipped manufacturing facility. I can see the vision that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji had, and what the youth of the country is achieving day by day," Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said while flagging off the Drone Yatra at Agni College of Technology, Chennai.

Thakur said that India will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots in 2023.

"As we advance, India will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots in 2023, becoming the drone skill hub. 'Kisan drone' - drones meant for farming use, is the beginning of the new age developments in the agricultural sector. This will not only impact farmers but also create employment for various others. Garuda Aerospace has given and shall also give thousands of youths an opportunity to grow and make a change," he said.



Around 2000 students were also present at the event, while over 10,000 students joined the programme virtually from 1000 colleges from 500 districts across India.

Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also witnessed the power of drones in a demonstration and had a brief chat with the team of experts on its benefits. To gain hands-on experience, and understand functionality and technology, he also flew a drone after a quick crash course.

Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also distributed RPTO Certificates to 75 youth who successfully completed drone training and 10 Garuda Aerospace drones to young entrepreneurs who have decided to become drone service providers.

"We are privileged to have our Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur at Garuda Aerospace continuously pushing the bar to help our farmers with effective farming techniques with the help of drone flag off our drone yatra - Operation 777. Our drone yatra will help farmers understand more about the technology and give them a better perspective on growing crops. We believe drones are truly revolutionary for our agricultural ecosystem," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, of Garuda Aerospace, said.

Garuda Aerospace is a Chennai-based start-up dealing in drone technology, and its Kisan Drones are fitted with sensors, cameras, and sprayers and help in increasing food crop productivity, reducing crop loss, reduce farmer exposure to harmful chemicals, the official statement said.

The official statement said that they enable precision spray of pesticides and fertilisers and also help with crop health monitoring, surveillance, industrial inspection, yield measurement, and crop loss mitigation. (ANI)

