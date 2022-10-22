Tamil Nadu: Vegetable truck crashes into Trichy airport compound wall

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): A lorry loaded with vegetables collided with and broke the compound wall of the Trichy International Airport on Saturday.



The incident occured at the Trichy-Pudukottai highway when the lorry which was enroute from Hosur to Aranthangi, while attempting to overtake a truck in front of it lost control and rammed into the airport compound wall.

The incident took place at around 3.45 am today.

The police has identified the driver of the truck as Senthilkumar from Pudukottai.





The Central Industrial Security Personnel who were on security duty immediately informed Police and a crane was called to remove the lorry.

The Southern Traffic Investigation Police is investigating the matter.

Airport authorities put up a temporary enclosure at the damaged portion of the wall.

The compound wall of this airport had previously been damaged when an Air India flight from Trichy airport crashed into its air conditioning equipment on October 18, 2018. (ANI)

