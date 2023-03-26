Tamil Nadu: Villagers celebrate centuries-old fishing festival in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): The famous and centuries-old traditional fishing festival is being celebrated at Thiruvathavur in Madurai district on Saturday.

A large number of people from five villages gathered at the Colappereri tank to mark the centuries-old traditional fishing festival.

The fish caught are cooked by the villagers and offered to the deity for better harvest and health in the coming years.



The festival is celebrated annually with the onset of the summer season.

