Tamil Nadu: Woman inspector leads I-Day parade despite father's demise a day ago

Thirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A woman Inspector led the Independence Day parade here even after knowing of her father's demise one day before the event.

N Maheshwari is an armed reserve police inspector working in the Thirunelveli district. She put her duty first and led the parade presenting the guard of honour to District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish and Superintendent of Police N Manivannan at Palayamkottai VOC ground on Independence Day.

Maheshwari's father Narayanaswamy (83) died on August 14 due to illness.

Maheshwari knew about her father's death on August 14 night. Her father's funeral process was held in Dindigul district which is over 200 km away from Thirunelveli.

"I express my deepest condolences on the death of the father of Nellai Armed Police Inspector N Maheshwari. On the occasion of Independence Day mourning the death of her father, Maheshwari led the march to fulfil her duty," Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam tweeted. (ANI)

