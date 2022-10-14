Tamil Nadu: Woman pushed in front of train dies, accused arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly pushing a woman in front of a train at St Thomas Mount railway station in Chennai on Thursday, said the police on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Satish, added the police.



A 20-year-old woman died when a man named Satish pushed her in front of a train at St Thomas Mount railway station today, as per the police.

They had an argument before the man pushed her, eyewitnesses told police.

Seven teams were formed by State and Railway Police to nab the accused. (ANI)

