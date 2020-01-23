Tamil Nadu Youth Congress celebrates Bose's birth anniversary in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Youth Congress on Thursday celebrated freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 123rd birth anniversary in Chennai.

Youth Congress also used the occasion to register their protest against issues of unemployment and price rise by cooking and polishing shoes donning graduation uniform.

"The country is witnessing several protests against CAA, NRC, NPR and along with this unemployment in the county is also of great concern. The entire thing of NRC, NPR has been brought by the Modi government to cover up the economic slowdown and employment crisis," National youth congress secretary, Jemmi told ANI.

Appreciating the Netaji's work, the secretary said, "On Netaji's birthday we appreciate the commitment and determination he has shown for the country. Maybe his method was different from Gandhi Ji but there is no doubt about this work."

"While the Prime Minister is talking about CAA, NRC, NPR, the Youth Congress is bringing out the National Unemployment Register (NUR), which is a burning issue in the country," she added.

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress cadres headed by their chief Hasan Aaron also paid floral tribute to Netaji's photo.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

