Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 count breaches 2 lakh-mark

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases breach the 2-lakh mark after 6,988 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday, said the state health department.

Out of 2,06,737 cases across the state, there are 52,273 active cases while 7,758 patients have been discharged on Saturday, taking the cumulative to 1,51,055.

The bulletin further said that 89 patients succumbed to the virus in the state today and now the death toll stands at 3,409.

With 64,315 samples tested on Saturday, a total of 22,87,334 samples have been tested in the state so far.

India's total coronavirus cases rise to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated, 31,358 deaths. (ANI)

