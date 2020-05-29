Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 count reaches 19,372

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 (ANI): With 710 new cases being reported on Thursday, the COVID-19 count in Tamil Nadu reached 19,372.

According to the daily report by Health and Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu government, there are 8,676 active cases in the state, while 10,548 patients have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment.

It added that till now 4,55,216 samples have been taken and sent for COVID-19 testing in 70, government and private labs, across Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,58,333 on Thursday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

