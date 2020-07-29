Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 fatality rate is 1.6%: CM Palaniswami

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 fatality rate in the state is 1.6 per cent.

"So far, the state has recorded 3,659 deaths. The fatality rate in the state at 1.6%," said Palaniswami during a virtual meeting with the district collectors of state. The chief minister held the meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu with the senior administrative officers.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu currently has 57,073 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,66,956 are cured of the viral infection in the state and 3,659 have also lost their life to COVID-19. (ANI)

