Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,448 with 601 new cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19 (ANI): With 601 COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 12,448, as per the state health department.

The tally is inclusive of 7,466 patients who are active cases and 84 deaths due to the deadly virus.

With 489 patients who have been discharged today, the number of recovered patients rises to 4,895.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

