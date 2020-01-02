Tamil writer arrested for hate speech against PM, Home Minister

Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan arrested in Perambalur on charges of making hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Tirunelveli Police had registered the FIR against the writer for the speech delivered at a meeting, which was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29 last year.

The police have booked him on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders.

Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)