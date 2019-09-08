Tamilsai during her swearing- in ceremony in Hyderabad
Tamilsai during her swearing- in ceremony in Hyderabad

Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn-in as Governor of Telangana

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:54 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Sept 8 (ANI): Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Sunday sworn-in as the second Governor of Telangana.
Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chouhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Tamilisai during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.
She also touched her parent's feet to take blessings after taking the oath.
To witness the swearing-in ceremony of Soundararajan who has replaced ESL Narasimhan, many prominent personalities and leaders graced the occasion.
With this, she has become the first lady Governor appointed from Tamil Nadu.
A physician-turned-politician, Soundararajan entered politics in the year 1999. She started her political career as South Chennai District Medical Wing Secretary in the same year and held various positions in the BJP.
Soundararajan, the daughter of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Kumari Ananthan, was also appointed as chief of the Tamil Nadu BJP in 2014 following the resignation of Pon Radhakrishnan from the post.
She hails from a family of Congress leaders and was the first woman to head the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.
An official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan had said, "The President of India is pleased to make Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana." (ANI)

