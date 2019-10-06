Shiv Sena's Tamil Nadu unit held a protest in Chennai on Sunday in support of Hindi. Photo/ANI
Shiv Sena's Tamil Nadu unit held a protest in Chennai on Sunday in support of Hindi. Photo/ANI

Tamils are not opposed to Hindi: Shiv Sena

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:42 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Tamil people are not opposed to Hindi and students in schools and colleges should have the option to study Hindi, said Shiv Sena's state unit chief Radhakrishnan on Sunday.
"There is a strong opinion that Tamil people are opposed to Hindi, which is wrong. There will be an agitation to support Hindi in the state. Students in schools and colleges should have the option to study Hindi," Radhakrishnan told ANI.
The state unit of Shiv Sena on Sunday organised a demonstration today where apart from clearing their stand on the issue of Hindi, they made some other demands as well.
"So many Hindutva activists have been arrested in Tamil Nadu and they are in jails. They should be released immediately," demanded the Shiv Sena leader.
"Temple properties and rich ornaments of Hindu temples were looted in which so many politicians are involved. Temple lands to the extent of 5 lakh acre were encroached upon by politicians and others. All these properties should be recovered and utilised for the welfare of poor Hindus of the state," added Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:55 IST

Meeting between NC leaders and Farooq Abdullah a sign of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday hailed the meeting of National Conference (NC) delegation with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:38 IST

Discussions are on, Siddaramaiah likely to be Leader of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be the leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:28 IST

NC delegation meets Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, clarifies stand...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A 15 member delegation of the National Conference on Sunday met with their party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar where he is currently under house arrest since abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:26 IST

Pune: 2 arrested for issuing fake GST invoices of around Rs 700 crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Two people have been arrested by the Headquarter Preventive Wing of the Central GST Commissionerate here for allegedly issuing fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoices of approximately Rs 700 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:26 IST

Sukhoi aircraft salutes Air Force chief in vertical Charlie...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Sukhoi 30MKI aircraft carried out vertical Charlie maneuver as an aerial salute to the Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Air Force Day on Sunday at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:05 IST

Bihar: Woes continue to haunt Patliputra residents

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Due to continuous waterlogging and relentless rains, people residing in Patliputra colony of the capital city and its adjoining areas are having a tough time in reaching their respective workplaces.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:00 IST

Rajnath Singh to perform 'Shastra pooja' in France this Dushehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajnath Singh will continue the tradition of performing 'Shastra Pooja' (worship of weapons) as the Defence Minister this year in Paris on the occasion of Dushehra where he is going to receive the Rafale aircraft on October 8.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:58 IST

BJP leader Panda dismisses Chinese envoy's comment on Kashmir as...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda on Sunday dismissed China's comments on Kashmir, saying the issue of J-K is purely an "internal" matter of India and the Foreign Ministry is dealing with it accordingly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:47 IST

Sheikh Hasina meets Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka, Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders of the party, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Anand Sharma, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:43 IST

NC delegation meets Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A 15-member National Conference (NC) delegation on Saturday met party President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:40 IST

J-K: JeM terrorist arrested by police in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police here arrested one terrorist affiliated with terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:28 IST

Bengaluru: Police catch two-history sheeters after opening fire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police caught two history-sheeters after opening fire on them at Nandini Layout on Saturday.

Read More
iocl