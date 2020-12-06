Tamin Nadu reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,320 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Sunday, the state health department informed.



The total number of positive cases now stands at 7,90,240, including 10,788 active cases and 11,793 fatalities.

With 1,398 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries now stands at 7,67,659.

India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus in the country to 4,03,248, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

