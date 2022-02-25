Tamradhwaj Sahu resigns as AICC National Chairman of OBC department

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has tendered his resignation from the post of National Chairman of OBC department of All India Congress Committee on Friday.



Sahu sent his resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. He wrote, " I tender my resignation from the post of Chairman of the OBC department, AICC. I constantly tried my level best to discharge my duties for committed massive support of OBCs in favour of the Congress as well as strengthening the Department at grassroots levels."

He further added that he has constituted the committees of the OBC Department in all states at all levels to spread the ideology of the Congress party. (ANI)