Tanker rams Khushbu Sundar's car, no injuries reported

Melmaruvathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Melmaruvathur town in Tamil Nadu when a tanker allegedly rammed into her vehicle on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the BJP leader said that she escaped unhurt and a police investigation is underway.



"Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Sundar claimed that her car was on the move in the right lane and container rammed into her and not the other way.

"Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play," she said. (ANI)

