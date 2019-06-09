Tanker runs over, kills 2 on Mumbai footpath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Two women were killed while a child sustained grievous injuries after an oil tanker ran over them here in Vikhroli area on Saturday.

Police said the women and child were sleeping on the footpath opposite Timbuctoo hotel in the suburb when the incident took place.

According to the police, at around 9:30 PM on Saturday, the driver of an oil tanker lost control while parking and collided with another oil tanker parked on the same street, due to which the trio, who was sleeping on the footpath, came under the wheels.

The two women died on the spot, police said, and the injured child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The tankers are in possession of the police, and investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

