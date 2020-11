Asansol (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): A tanker truck, carrying ingredients used to make soap, overturned in Asansol, causing traffic congestion, on Wednesday.



The truck was coming from Haldia district in West Bengal and was headed off to Rajasthan.

No fatalities were reported so far.

The Police and the local administration were present at the spot. An operation to clear the road is still underway. (ANI)