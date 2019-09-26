Former chief of Haryana Congress Ashok Tanwar (File photo/ANI)
Former chief of Haryana Congress Ashok Tanwar (File photo/ANI)

Tanwar boycotts Haryana Cong meet, holds separate meeting

Archana Prasad | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:52 IST

By Archana Prasad
New Delhi (India) Sep 26 (ANI): Amid ongoing rift with the party cadres, former chief of Haryana Congress Ashok Tanwar on Thursday boycotted the party election committee meeting held at Punjab Bhawan and conducted another meeting at the same time at the Constitution Club here.
The Haryana Congress meeting was conducted to decide on candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections.
Tanwar, who was replaced by Kumari Selja as state party chief recently, has not attended any of the meetings held so far by the Haryana Congrees.
Speaking to ANI, Tanwar maintained that he is not attending any meeting as many in the committee are not happy with him and they have been against him for the past five years.
"They (Congress leaders) should not do what they use to do before. They do not like my face, I have no problem. Even if they have problem with me, I do not want to bother them," he said.
Elaborating about the enmity with Congress leaders, he said, "On August 18 in Rohtak, everything was announced including the Deputy Chief Minister candidate and Chief Minister cabinet. I do not want to waste my time at a place which has no work for me. I worked with Congress for five years and now let them work for 15 days," an upset Tanwar added.
In the Haryana election committee meeting, senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Kiren Chaudhary and Captain Ajay Yadav were present.
Asked about Ashok Tanwar's absence, Selja said, "Presently we are focusing on elections."
Emphasising on Congress' planning of Assembly elections in the state, she said: "There will be a meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) on September 30, in which the first list of Haryana will be announced. All sitting MLAs will get the tickets. The ticket will be announced based on the person's eligibility and ground consideration."
The infighting among the leaders is not a good sign for the Congress, which is battling for its survival in Haryana after the party failed to win any of the 10 Lok Sabha seats earlier this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:30 IST

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka to lead foot marches on Gandhi Jayanti

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): As part of week-long 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lead padayatra (foot marches) in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, respectively, on October 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:29 IST

No faith in CBI investigation in Bargari sacrilege case: Capt...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that his government has no faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Bargari sacrilege case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:22 IST

No by-polls in Karnataka till SC decides 17 disqualified MLAs plea: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Election Commission on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will defer assembly by-polls in Karnataka till the Supreme Court takes a decision on the plea of 17 disqualified MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:20 IST

CPM's Brinda Karat accuses Yogi govt of shielding Chinmayanand...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after the girl student, who had levelled rape allegations against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, was arrested.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:17 IST

Man arrested for killing relative over suspicion of affair with wife

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A man has been nabbed by the Ludhiana Police for murdering his relative here. The accused suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife, Ludhiana police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:14 IST

Anna University introduces philosophy as part of third-semester course

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Anna University on Thursday introduced 'Philosophy' as part of the third-semester course for B. Tech. and M. Tech. students here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:11 IST

Narada sting case: CBI arrests senior IPS officer SMH Mirza

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the Narada News sting operation case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:08 IST

Telangana: 15 injured as bus overturns in Suryapet

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured after a bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad overturned near Durajpalli village in Suryapet last night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:07 IST

Delhi: One arrested at IGI Airport with 49 kg peacock feathers

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a man carrying peacock feathers weighing about 49 kg at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:06 IST

Mysuru: Platform ticket fare to increase for 14 days from Oct 2

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In order to avoid overcrowding during Dusshera, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to increase the platform ticket fare at Mysuru station from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for a period of 14 days starting from October 2 to October 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:05 IST

NRC is needed in West Bengal to drive out outsiders: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) must be prepared in West Bengal to drive out outsiders, who are infringing on the rights of Indian citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:04 IST

Court defers hearing in Bikaner land deal case against Vadra, Sonia

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Jodhpur High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing to October 24 in the Bikaner land deal case against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Read More
iocl