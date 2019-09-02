Representative Image
Tanzanian apprehended with drugs at Mumbai airport

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): CISF personnel on Sunday apprehended a Tanzanian national at the airport here for carrying narcotics drugs worth Rs 30 lakh, an official release said.
Salum Mwesa Ali, who was bound for Johannesburg, was caught with 19.3 Kg drugs inside his bag.
"On September 1, 2019, at about 0019 hrs, during profiling of passengers in check-in area of Terminal -2 of CSMI Airport, Mumbai, the CISF personnel noticed suspicious behaviour of a departure passenger later identified as Mr. Salum Mwesa Ali, a Tanzanian national bound for Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi," read the release.
During the screening of Ali's bag through X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed some suspicious images.
"On physical checking, some suspicious 19.3 Kg powdery substance kept in polythene bags was recovered from the bag of the said foreign passenger. On checking with Narcotics Test Kit the powder gave a positive result for the presence of narcotics substance Pseudoephedrine," the release said.
Later, CISF officials informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and handed over Ali to the agency.
"The said foreign passenger along with seized 19.3 Kg Pseudoephedrine worth approximately Rs.30 Lakh was handed over to NCB officials for further necessary action in the matter," read the release. (ANI)

