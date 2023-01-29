Tanzanian delegation lauds PM Modi for people-centric governance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Tanzanian delegation has appreciated the efforts of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) working for the betterment of people in India.

The Tanzanian delegates (Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party of Tanzania) visited Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and they were impressed with the cleanliness of Indore.

After sapling plants with the delegates, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that India and Tanzania are two ancient and great countries with good relationships between them. "BJP chief J P Nadda has initiated to call for foreign delegates to different states of the country. Tanzania and India have maintained a good relationship since the governance of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and it is still continuing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhya Pradesh has been focusing on agriculture, the poor, and women's empowerment," he added.

While talking to the media, the Head of the Tanzanian Delegations expressed happiness about visiting the state. "We are very delighted with the Rani Laxmi Scheme in the state. We came here with the invitation of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are here to learn the policies and ideologies of the Bhartiya Janata Party. The Bhartiya Janata Party is not a party of ruling only, but it works for the people also. The Chief Minister is recognized as the chief servant of the state and in the same way, the Prime minister is the Prime servant of the country. so that's a great lesson that we learned here," the head of the Tanzanian delegates said.





On asking about government schemes, The Tanzanian delegate said that he is proud of the way the government is focusing to raise the living standard of the people and the poor. The special programs to support education, Health, women and children are most appreciated. He also liked the Loan and Interest criteria in the state due to which the GDP has grown of the state. He appreciated the way food production has grown in the state as well as the income of the population has grown.

"I am very impressed with the cleanliness of Indore in the world and I liked the way people come directly to the Chief Minister for resolving their issues," the delegation head added.

He lauded Narendra Modi for transforming India, the economy of India, the socio-politico landscape of the country and the people-centric governance.

While addressing the media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress leader for not providing bonuses to farmers while ruling the state in 2018 and also not providing a 5 rupees bonus in milk production.

Talking about Khelo India, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving this opportunity to the state. Khelo India youth games will start on 30 January with full preparations. Anurag Thakur will also join the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Bhopal.

On asking about Uma Bharti, He said that Uma Bharti is not only a political leader but a social reformer."I respect her because she raises questions for the people and she also participated in Ram mandir Aandolan and other movements. I always respect her ideologies," he added. (ANI)

