Tanzanian woman arrested for human trafficking in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): One Tanzanian woman was arrested after the sleuths of Special Operating Team, Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda along with local police busted an international human trafficking racket in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Two Tanzanian women were rescued during the operation.

The accused has been identified as Ramadhani Usanga Sabia Bayoni.

Police have registered a case under Section 370 (A) of Indian Penal Code, Section 3, 4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking (PITA) Act, Section 14 of Immigration Act and Section 7 of Foreigners Act.

According to the police officials, Special Operating Team, on credible information on July 19, conducted raids along with local police on an alleged brothel house in Bharani Colony, Neredmet, organized by Tanzanian women in Sesha Sai Sree Nivas Apartment under the limits of Neredmet Police Station. Police have seized incriminating materials from the brothel.

The accused Tanzanian woman, Bayoni along with her friend Edward used to contact their customers over mobile call and text. They used to arrange their friends from Tanzania to indulge them in sexual activities with the customers and used to pay 50 per cent of the amount.

Bayoni and Edward used to upload obscene photographs of the victims on pornographic websites and tempt their customers by forwarding the photographs and collecting Rs 10,000 from each customer on regular basis by organizing illegal flesh trade business racket. (ANI)

