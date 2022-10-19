Tapi residents express pride at PM Modi's growing global popularity, ahead of his visit

Tapi (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Tapi, the residents exclaimed that due to Modi's growing global popularity, it has become a matter of pride to be called a Gujarati.

The residents expressed their exhilaration to see their Vada Pradhan and are waiting with bated breath to see and listen to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tapi on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives



"We are feeling very good. He was Gujarat's Chief Minister and now he is the Prime Minister. We have a lot of pride to be Gujarati. He is our 'Vada Pradhan'. He is famous all over the world. Wherever he goes, people shout his name. It's a matter of pride for Gujarat and every Gujarati," said Bharat, a local resident.



"Tomorrow Modi Ji is coming to our Tapi. He is going to give us such a gift that no other Prime Minister has given us. The public has a lot of enthusiasm to see him, " said another resident Hemant Rana.

"I am feeling very happy. He is doing great service to the people. We will go to listen to him. He is doing great work for farmers. We expect him to bring a scheme regarding health," Bakul, a local resident said.

"Tomorrow PM Modi is coming. People are waiting with bated breath. We are hoping to progress in 'Arogya'. We are in need of the industrial area. We are expecting him to bring schemes regarding industries," said Sandeep Kumar, a journalist.

"We are very happy that PM Modi is coming. There is euphoria in our area as a world leader is coming to Tapi. I hope he will bring schemes to benefit us," said Raju, a local resident.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara, Tapi. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts. (ANI)

