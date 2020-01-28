Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed next Indian ambassador to US

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Senior diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday was appointed as the next Indian ambassador to the United States.

Sandhu is currently serving as the High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

He will be replacing Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has been serving for the post since January 2019.

An IFS of 1988 batch, Sandhu will take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said while making the announcement.

He served in the former Soviet Union (Russia) from 1990 to 1992 as Third Secretary (Political)/ Second Secretary (Commercial). Following the break up of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine.

Sandhu assumed his new assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India, Washington DC on July 29, 2013.


