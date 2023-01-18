Target killing case: Delhi Police trace dead rag-picker's family

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police have identified the family of the rag-picker killed by two terror suspects, Naushad and Jagjit after they found that he was a Hindu, officials said.

The police will also take the DNA samples for verification on their visit to the dead person's house.

Police said they raided their rented house at the Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy police station limits on Friday, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and recovered hand grenades.



The police said they also recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from the suspects.

The accused identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56), were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and were sent to police remand for 14 days.

Police sources later claimed that three rightwing leaders of Punjab and Delhi were on their hit list and they had even set a date and time to take out two of their targets.

Further, according to sources, the suspects, now in police custody, had received two of their targets and had even taken note of their movements and daily schedules.

The sources added that the suspects were to receive Rs 50 lakh for killing the first target, Rs 1 crore for taking out the second and Rs 1.5 crore for eliminating the third. (ANI)

