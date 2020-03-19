Target to have new Parliament building by 2022



New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): A target has been set to have the new building of the Parliament constructed by 2022.

According to sources, a detailed presentation was given by architects to members of the General Purposes Committee (GPC), one of the Parliamentary Standing Committee today.

Sources added that the parliamentarians hope to conduct the budget session of the year in the new premises in 2022. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaker is the committee's chairman.

Convened after 19 years, the committee saw the presentation about the architecture of the new Parliament building, which according to sources, is double the area of the present one.

"The central Hall of the present Parliament is 678 square metres but the new building will have Lok Sabha hall which would be 1340 square metres. It could double up as Central Hall type facility as well, " stated the source.

The new building will have better sitting arrangements for the members, they said.

"There would be a table and two chairs and all of them would have an aisle. At present, if one has to get up then those sitting alongside have to shrink to let the member pass, " stated a source.

Source said that there would be space for 1,200 MPs in Lok Sabha and 500 MPs in Rajya Sabha in the new building so that there would not be any difficulty in adjusting the increased number of members post delimitation.

There would be chambers for all the MPs in the new building and they would not even have to take taxis to reach the Parliament.

"There would be an underground metro that will be connected with Terminal 3. This building would be equipped with modern facilities, " added the source. (ANI)