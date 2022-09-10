Targeted killings in Kashmir were part of conspiracy to disturb peace, democratic process: NIA

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of a larger conspiracy by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb the peace and democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives, NIA charge sheet said.

The revelation came when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the charge sheet against six accused in the targeted killing of a Sarpanch of Adoora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The counter-terror agency filed the chargesheet in a special NIA court in Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir by the terrorists of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.



The case was initially registered on March 11 at Kulgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir and re-registered by the NIA on April 8.

Investigations have revealed that the handlers of proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates and Over Ground Workers and terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen active in Kashmir Valley to carry out the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir, said the NIA.

"Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives."

Those named in the charge sheet are Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now killed), Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo (absconding), and Farooq Ahmad Bhat (absconding). (ANI)

