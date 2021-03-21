Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death.

"Nanded Sahib (Maharashtra) Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nihang Sikhs attacked police while latter tried to arrest them. Police shot them in retaliation which led to their death," DIG Tarn Taran told media.

Two police personnel were injured in an attack by Nihang Sikhs in Tarn Taran.



Superintendent of Police Jagjeet Walia told reporters, "Two SHOs have been injured and admitted to Amandeep Hospital. Both the SHOs are undergoing treatment at the hospital and doctors say they are out of danger. Both have received injuries on their hands."

It is noteworthy that last year on April 12 in Patiala, Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of Nihangs -- an armed order of the Sikh community -- allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala city.

The incident took place when restrictions were in place in the State due to coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

