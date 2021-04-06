Tarun Bajaj appointed as Revenue Department Secretary

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Finance, according to Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday.



Ajay Seth has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

On May 1, 2020, Bajaj has taken over as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty on April 30.

Tarun Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Haryana cadre, previously held charge as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

