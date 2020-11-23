Tarun Gogoi was one of tallest leaders of Congress, says Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday paid rich tributes to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, saying he was one of the tallest leaders of the party, admired and respected for his extraordinary wisdom, vision and ability.

In a letter to Gaurav Gogoi, son of Tarun Gogoi, Sonia Gandhi said he was also held in great regard by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"With his long years of experience as an MLA, an MP, a Central Minister and Chief Minister of Assam, he was someone to whose unfailingly wise counsel and advice we could always turn to. I know in what great regard Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi held him," Sonia Gandhi said.



She said he was Assam's most universally loved and venerated public figure and the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

"For me, his loss is also a deeply personal one -- I cannot forget the warmth and care he showed me on my many visits to Assam. During those visits, I saw how loved he was by all the many communities and people of Assam, how much he had done for them, and for their progress and welfare," Gandhi said.

She said Tarun Gogoi leaves a precious and lasting legacy in the standards he set and in his immense contribution to national life.

"Your father's life was cut short by this cruel pandemic, but he leaves a precious and lasting legacy in the standards he set and in his immense contribution to national life. He is now relieved from his suffering, and at peace. The Congress party will always honour his memory," she said.

Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 84. Gogoi's health condition started deteriorating last Monday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. The veteran Congress leader had suffered multi-organ failure and was on ventilation. (ANI)

