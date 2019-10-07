Former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. (File photo)
Tarun Tejpal case: Court adjourns hearing

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:03 IST

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Additional District and Session court here on Monday adjourned the hearing in a sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, as the victim and her counsel were not available for the examination.
Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.
Speaking to media persons, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Francisco Tavora said that the woman had sought adjournment as she had a "professional commitment in Delhi and abroad".
The court will now hear the matter later this month on three consecutive days -- October 21, 22 and 23 - and examine the victim.
Citing availability issues, Srikant Shivade, who is representing Tejpal in the case, also requested the court to slate the matter for December. "The court could not head any of that as the matter is being looked and bound by the directions of the Supreme Court," he added.
On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.
Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges leveled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

