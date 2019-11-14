Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora speaking to ANI in Goa on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora speaking to ANI in Goa on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Tarun Tejpal case: Court likely to give fresh dates on Thursday for continuation of victim's cross examination

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:54 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora on Wednesday said that the cross-examination of the woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal will end Thursday.
He also said that the court is likely to announce fresh dates for the continuation of victim's cross-examination on Thursday.
"For this sitting, tomorrow is the last day. Tomorrow fresh dates will be given for continuation of cross-examination of victim most likely," he told ANI.
The victim was being cross-examined by the defence counsel in a Goa court since Monday.
Tavora earlier said: "Cross-examination of the victim in the Tarun Tejpal rape case has been going on for the last two days and the victim will be cross-examined for two more days. Hopefully, it will end by day after tomorrow. The court will hear the case on today and also on Thursday.
The Additional District and Session Court judge K Shama Joshi in Mapusa town of North Goa is hearing the case against Tejpal lodged by his former woman colleague.
The matter was held in camera trail wherein only prosecution along with victim was present. While alleged accused Tejpal was also present.
Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.
Last week, the Bombay High Court had dismissed his plea seeking postponement of the hearing till December on the grounds that his lawyer was busy in another matter.
On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.
Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

