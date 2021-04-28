Tarun Tejpal case: Goa court defers verdict to May 12

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 27 (ANI): A sessions court in Goa on Tuesday deferred its judgment in the rape trial of Tarun Tejpal till May 12. Tejpal, the former Tehelka editor-in-chief, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

The court, which had listed the case for judgment on Tuesday, said it would not pronounce its verdict today. The decision was made by Additional Judge Kshama Josh.

Speaking to media persons, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora informed that if the accused is convicted then there might be a sentence of a "minimum of 10 years to a maximum life sentence" depending on the "discretion of the judge".



Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after being accused of raping a colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. He is currently on bail.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.

In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

