Tarun Tejpal rape case trial to resume on Monday in Goa court

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A trial court here will resume hearing in a sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine, starting Monday.

During the three-day hearing, Tejpal's lawyers will cross-examine his former colleague, the victim.

The cross-examination will be in-camera and will run throughout the day, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora told ANI over the phone.

Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.

On October 7, the Additional District and Sessions Court had adjourned the hearing in the case as the victim and her counsel were not available for the examination.

On October 18, the Bombay High Court dismissed his plea seeking postponement of the trial till December. In his petition, Tejpal sought hearing after December 2 on the ground that his lawyer was busy in another matter.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges against him. In August this year, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

