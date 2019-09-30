Former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. (File photo)
Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Court adjourns hearing till Oct 7

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:01 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Panaji Sessions court on Monday adjourned till October 7 the hearing in the sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine.
Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.
On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.
Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:41 IST

