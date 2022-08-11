Task force arrests Secretariat official in connection with Uttarakhand SSSC exam rigging

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police of Special Task Force Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh has said that it has arrested Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case.

Chauhan was summoned for questioning in connection with the matter yesterday and was later arrested.

A total of 15 people have been arrested in the case so far.



"The investigation in the UKSSSC paper leak case has now reached the Uttarakhand Secretariat after Printing Press Lucknow and Recruitment Commission," the SSP said.

"On the basis of thorough interrogation of the accused and other students arrested earlier and in strong evidence, information was given from Manoj Joshi (court employee) and accused Tushar Chauhan regarding the exam question paper leak," he added.

Singh further informed that the deal was struck by the accused with two candidates for Rs 15 lakhs each, out of which Rs 24 lakhs were obtained by the accused through the candidate after the results of the examination.

"The balance was paid to others before the examination. The above arrest has been made on the basis of interrogation and available evidence and electronic evidence," he said.

