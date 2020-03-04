Task force formed to monitor Coronavirus situation in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that a state-level task force has been formed, which includes all relevant agencies and corporations, to deal with the Coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The task force will be headed by the Chief Minister.

"A state-level task force has been formed which will be headed by me. All relevant agencies and corporations are part of it. All important departments have also been included," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"One meeting has taken place where they were told to deal with the situation at an emergency level. Because this virus spreads so rapidly that it would become really difficult for us to control the situation if it breaks out," he added.

He also informed about the status of the single confirmed case in the national capital."Till now there is one confirmed case in Delhi who is admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. He had arrived from Vienna. We are reaching out to 88 people who came in contact with him after he arrived in Delhi," he said.

Talking about the preparedness against the virus, Kejriwal said, "All people that are coming from foreign countries are being thermally scanned. And if any symptoms are found, then that passenger is shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Till now 1,16,589 passengers have been screened at the airport."

He further said: "At least 19 government hospitals and 6 government hospital have been equipped with a capacity for isolation beds or isolation wards.

"Commenting on the worldwide shortage of the protective mask, he said, "We have sufficient N-95 masks. Efforts are being made to make people aware. We have even asked the education ministry to create awareness among the school children."

The Chief Minister further said that he will not be celebrating Hoil in view of the Delhi violence and the spread of coronavirus.

"I will not celebrate Hoil in view of the Delhi violence and the spread of coronavirus. I would ask the people of Delhi to avoid going to a large gathering. And I will ask all my ministers to do the same." he added. (ANI)